Sending a message. Many celebrities, including Cate Blanchett and Dolly Leon, were seen wearing a blue ribbon during the 2023 Oscars. What is the reason behind the symbol? Keep reading to learn more.

Why Are People Wearing Blue Ribbons at the 2023 Oscars?

The subtle symbol is in support of the “With Refugees” campaign by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), a “global organization dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people,” per the coalition’s website.

The #WithRefugees ribbon is an “emblem of compassion and solidarity for those who have been forced to flee their homes because of war, conflict and persecution.”

The ribbons were made by the company Knotty Tie, which helps refugees resettle in Denver, Colorado.

Who Is Wearing a Blue Ribbon at the Oscars?

Cate Blanchett, who was nominated for her role in Tár, is a goodwill ambassador for UNHCR and has worn the ribbon during many public appearances.

“What I love about film is the way it draws us into compelling human themes to uncover the connective tissue that binds us all,” she told People in a statement during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. “Whenever I have met refugees — in places such as Lebanon, Jordan or Bangladesh, in the U.K. or back home in Australia — what has struck me has not been their ‘otherness’ but how many things we share in common.”

In addition to Don’t Look Up actress, Everything Everywhere All at Once star and Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis, Living actor Bill Nighy, who was nominated for his first Oscar during the 2023 show, All Quiet On The Western Front director Edward Berger and Triangle of Sadness star Dolly De Leon all wore a blue ribbon for the big night.

When Did People Start Wearing Blue Ribbons?

While they certainly stood out this year, but the #WithRefugees campaign has been ongoing for years. Jamie Lee wore the blue emblem at last year’s Academy Awards along with Youn Yuh-jung, who was the 2021 Best Supporting Actress winner. Ad Astra actress Ruth Negga wore the blue ribbon on the 2017 Oscars red carpet, as well.