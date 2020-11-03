This article was originally published on HempCBDPet.com. To view the original article, click here.

If this is your first time using cannabidiol, you might have many doubts in your mind regarding it. A frequently asked question about cannabidiol is this: ‘How long does CBD stay in your system?’ While some individuals ask this question fearing that cannabidiol will appear in their substance screening result, others just wish to understand how long cannabidiol’s effects last. Continue to read if you are asking yourself the question ‘How long does CBD last?’

It Depends On How You Are Using Cannabidiol

There exist different factors at play in determining the right answer to the question, including the following elements.

The Dose: The more cannabidiol you ingest, the longer the botanical substance is likely to remain in your body system.

The more often you ingest cannabidiol, the greater will your tolerance to it be. This is likely to impact the time that CBD remains in the bodily system.

You can take in CBD to the body in many different ways. Vaping results in the instant effects of cannabidiol, but these will usually last shorter as compared to CBD edibles.

In the event of your metabolism being quick, cannabidiol might just expel from your body quicker than otherwise.

Whether you have consumed food will impact how long cannabidiol remains in the system.

To What Time Does Cannabidiol Last?

These pieces of research about the time that cannabidiol lasts, will give a guideline that you might want to follow.

A recent study demonstrates that cannabidiol would last 2 to 5 days if an individual takes it as an oil product. When it comes to smoking cannabis strains high in cannabidiol, this duration was shown to be 31 hours.

A 1991 study looked at the blood samples of people who ingested cannabidiol in high dosages. They ingested cannabidiol for 6 weeks and had the blood analyzed after not using it for 7 days. This study discovered some nanograms of cannabidiol left in their blood, an almost undetectable quantity.

There may be no definite answer to the question, but we can say that cannabidiol remains in the human body for 5 days at the least. This does not mean that its effects last 5 days; rather, it shows that the compound would be in the flowing blood even at this time.

Will Cannabidiol’s Presence In Your Blood Cause A Failed Drug Screening Result?

You may be glad to know that the instances of cannabidiol producing a failed substance screening result are very rare. Almost every drug test does not look for cannabidiol because it is a non-psychotropic substance. Cannabidiol may be situated in marijuana, but it is not what produces a ‘high’ sensation in users. That mind-altering substance derived from marijuana is tetrahydrocannabinol. So, you would have to bother about the failed result only if you consume a full-spectrum CBD product.

If this product is made from industrial hemp, then it is highly unlikely for you to get the failed outcome. This is because the US legislation allows using CBD goods with only up to 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol. Granted that you do not frequently ingest the full-spectrum-type product, THC will exit the system in around 3 days. If you smoke cannabis frequently, then THC is likely to last up to about 30 days there.

How Can I Avoid Traces Of THC In My Body?

Do you have a test scheduled for THC or marijuana in the coming days as part of employment or recruitment? If yes, it would explain why you wish to know the way to not have THC’s presence in your bodily system. There exist some means to achieve this goal. The easiest way is to use either CBD crystals or a broad-spectrum-type cannabidiol product. Both forms of hemp derivatives lack THC.

The phrase ‘CBD isolate’ refers to a product with cannabidiol added as the sole phytocannabinoid ingredient. Sportspeople and others who often undergo substance tests use CBD crystals or isolate.

Broad-spectrum cannabidiol goods lack THC, but these have several other phytocannabinoids, unlike CBD crystals. The lack of THC in these products allows ingesting CBD and other beneficial cannabinoids without having to be concerned about the failed result.

Using a low THC CBD product that comes as a topical or transdermal patch, maybe another way to be free of the concern while ingesting THC. Using it will result in THC not entering your flowing blood, but it will get into the urine. This means you should use it only if your future drug test will check for THC’s presence in your bloodstream. So, be sure to not take any chances in this regard.