Joint pain is a condition that affects millions of people across the globe. Usually, joint pain is treated with the help of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and opioid painkillers. But many people do not prefer them because they produce unwanted side effects on long-term usage. One of the alternative options is hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) because of its anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects. The purpose of this article is to look at using CBD oil for joint pain.

What Do The Researchers Say?

There are only limited studies that investigate the effectiveness of CBD oil for joint pain. Scientists have identified that cannabidiol (CBD) influences the action of receptors responsible for pain perception. Also, studies show that it increases the levels of the neurotransmitter anandamide, which is also referred to as the bliss molecule. It is believed that due to these two actions, the severity of pain perceived is reduced. Furthermore, animal studies have shown that CBD could reduce inflammation and relieve joint pain without major side effects.

In a 2016 animal study, it was found that the application of CBD topical significantly reduced joint pain and swelling. However, it cannot replace conventional treatment and pharmaceutical drugs used for treating this condition.

What Is The Perspective Of Patients?

According to some patients, using CBD oil, as well as creams helps them to address muscle spasms and joint pains. Also, according to anecdotal evidence, it might be used as an alternative to pharmaceutical muscle relaxers and painkillers.

What Do The Experts Say About Using CBD Oil For Joint Pain?

According to experts, CBD oil might be useful for reducing joint pain in patients with conditions causing joint inflammation like arthritis. This is because cannabidiol (CBD)has a good anti-inflammatory effect. When you apply it topically, you get quick localized relief because it interacts with the receptors of the ECS that are found on the skin. But, when you ingest it, you get full-body relief because it enters the bloodstream through the intestines. But the disadvantage of this method is that it can take 45 to 60 minutes to feel the full effects.

More research is conducted to understand how CBD produces its effects so that it can be used as part of conventional treatment for joint pain and other chronic pain conditions that affect us.