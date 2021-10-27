This article was originally published on Free CBD Relief. To view the original article, click here.

About 79 percent of the American population is bothered by stress in their daily lives. There could be many factors that can trigger stress responses in your body including tough working schedules, hectic job tasks and issues in personal lives. Although mild stress isn’t something much to worry about, chronic stress is serious and can even affect your mental stability.

CBD is one of the numerous herbal medications that is known to possess stress-relieving properties. The use of CBD for stress relief is quite common.

What Is CBD?

CBD is sourced from cannabis plants that contain more than hundreds of cannabinoids other than CBD. The cannabinoid has anti-inflammatory, anxiolytic, analgesic and antioxidant properties.

CBD products that are available in the market may also include other cannabis compounds like CBDA, THC, CBN, CBC, and more. As per the legal guidelines in the US, the percentage of THC in CBD products cannot be more than 0.3% because the compound has intoxicating properties that can give a high to the users.

How Is CBD Effective For Stress?

Having to undergo various stressful situations can affect the quality of your social life and disrupt your physical and mental health. CBD is a natural solution that can free you from stress and keep you active. Numerous studies were conducted on the subject.

A 2010 study suggested that CBD is capable of reducing anxiety in people with social anxiety disorder. The study found that CBD was not only effective in reducing current anxiety but did also change the brain’s reaction to anxiety. Similarly, a study conducted in 2011 found that CBD had the ability to reduce social anxiety related to public speaking.

A 2014 study found that CBD oil taken in the right doses has anti-depressant and anxiolytic properties. The study was conducted in animals and a variety of experiments including Forced Swimming Test (FST), Vogel Conflict Test (VCT) and Elevated Plus Maze (EPM) were part of it.

A 2015 analysis of some studies on CBD suggested that it is a potential treatment for anxiety disorders including obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic disorder (PTSD) and generalized anxiety disorder.

Before you decide the medications that you want to take, it is important to figure out what your body is exactly going through. It could be stress or it could be anxiety, two entirely different things that are sometimes mistakenly used interchangeably.

