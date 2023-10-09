90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez revealed she broke her jaw after a mishap with exercise equipment during the watch party for season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, and fans are curious as to exactly how the painful face fracture happened.

How Did Veronica From ‘90 Day Fiance’ Break Her Jaw?

While reuniting with four fan-favorite couples on the October 8 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Veronica revealed she broke her jaw using an ab wheel.

The TLC personality previously gave more details about the incident on TikTok, noting that it happened during a family trip in Miami.

“We went out to celebrate my birthday early, we had dinner, we had cake, we had all the good things,” the Charlotte, North Carolina, native detailed in an August 14 video. “Then my brother wanted to do a push-up challenge.”

Her sister couldn’t keep up with her brother’s challenge, but Veronica felt she could and decided to grab her stepmom’s ab wheel from under the sofa.

“So I pull it out and this ab wheel had an auto recoil feature,” she explained, comparing the workout equipment to a toy car that “go on their own.” “It’s meant to help you back up, but I had it backward. So I pulled up and when I went to, you know, push back out, that thing took off on me and slammed my face into a marble floor on a slab of foundation.”

Courtesy of Veronica Rodriguez/Instagram

Following the accident, Veronica revealed her chin was not cut but “ripped open” and she was rushed to the emergency room. On their way to the hospital, she also kept reiterating that her cheek “really really hurt.”

After a CT scan, the 90 Day Fiancé alum learned she had three fractures in her face and jaw. “So they had to wire my jaw shut because of all the fractures so that it can heal properly,” she continued, noting her other option was to do an “open surgery” and add plates and screws into her face. “But there were a lot more complications with that, even though the healing may have been shorter than my jaw being wired.”

Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Veronica’s Jaw Still Wired Shut?

The 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk star revealed that as of September 20, her jaw was no longer wired.

“Perfectly normal-sized and natural lips. No numbness,” Veronica revealed in a TikTok as she opened her mouth. “I anticipated brushing like one hundred times, but the back of my teeth are clean … I swear it’s clean. It wasn’t as dirty as I anticipated, shockingly. So that antiseptic, medicated mouthwash did its duty.”

She also gave details on her healing process, noting that no physical therapy was necessary for the injury. “I will say like chewing food … so like tortilla chips, crispy things, they haven’t hurt my teeth,” she told her TikTok followers on September 24. “But chewing like the bacon bits on the potato skins, that mastication process, does leave my jaw a little sore.”