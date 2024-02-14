In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It may come as no surprise to our devoted readers, but we’re obsessed with cozy fashion. Whether we’re lounging around the house or grocery shopping, we love tackling our checklist in the comfiest way possible. From oversized hoodies to plush slides and silky pajamas, we can’t get enough of these staple items. Hooded robes are another cozy-girl-approved item we’ve been obsessed with recently!

It turns out, we’re not the only ones! Just last month, over 400 shoppers happily purchased this NY Threads Hooded Robe. If that sounds like a lot, wait until you hear about the ratings. Over the years, nearly 33,000 shoppers have left perfect five-star reviews on this sumptuous must-have. Are you in the market for a new robe? Read ahead for the lowdown on this fabulous find!

All it takes is one wear and you won’t want to take this soft and fluffy robe off. This hooded bathrobe is made from flannel fleece that melts into the skin. The full-length bathrobe comes with an adjustable waist belt to securely close it and two front pockets. Frankly, there’s nothing better than oversized pockets on a lazy day. You can keep your phone, charge, remote, and snacks all in one place. It doesn’t get much better than that.

The machine-washable robe is available in women’s sizes small through extra large. In terms of variety, it comes in 14 different shades — and to be honest, we can’t decide which one we love most. Black, white and gray are standard robe colors, however, there’s something unique about the pink and coral hues that we adore.

As stated above, proud purchasers are living for this robe. One reviewer even called it the best robe they have ever owned. “This is so soft. I love the weight of it, it’s not too heavy and not too light. It’s perfect and the hoodie is the cherry on top,” the review states. “I can take my dogs out in 30-degree weather and feel warm and cozy.” Well, that’s certainly handy!

If you ask us, there’s nothing like treating yourself to a fashion item that will keep you comfy. This top-rated hooded robe is a hit with shoppers, and you’re bound to love its luxurious vibes as well.

