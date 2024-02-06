In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to fashion, comfort goes a long way. Plush fabrics that don’t irritate your skin are a dream! Fashion finds that keep you warm, no matter the season, are undeniable wardrobe staples. Enter oversized hoodies! While they were once fit solely for the cozy girl aesthetic, these comfy finds are now versatile pieces suitable for many occasions.

This Trendy Queen Oversized Hoodie is a helpful addition to your outerwear collection. Made from thick and comfy fabric, this pullover hoodie features drop shoulder collars, a front open pocket, and ribbed sleeves. It comes in nearly 30 different shades, ranging from a muted ginger style to a powdery blue and green mashup known as lake, in women’s sizes XS through XL.

Despite numerous characteristics, the versatility is arguably the best part about of this hoodie. Are springtime showers in the forecast? Toss this hoodie on to protect your hair from the elements. Want to serve a street-style-inspired look when you’re in the office? Team this hoodie with a plaid blazer and wide-leg trousers. Plus, it’s ideal for casual days when you’re wearing leggings and Ugg boots or jeans and sneakers.

Get the Trendy Queen Oversized Hoodie for just $33 (originally $53) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

Shoppers adore this hoodie for a slew of reasons. One satisfied buyer revealed the hoodie is very similar to a name-brand option. The shopper confirmed that the hoodie is “very flattering and comfortable.” Due to its oversized silhouette, the customer noted the hoodie “fits good with a little extra room.” According to the hoodie-lover, this hidden gem is a “much cheaper option than the name brand that looks identical.” We think you know who we’re talking about!

Another reviewer revealed that the shopper-approved staple is their new favorite hoodie. “I’m obsessed with this hoodie,” they began. “I’ve been looking for a warm, soft hoodie with a big hood for a long time,” the fashionista noted. “This quality is excellent and feels more expensive. It is an oversized fit.” The buyer was so impressed, they claim to “want one in every color now.” Fair!

This hoodie is comfortable and versatile — plus, it comes in so many fun shades. If that wasn’t enough of an incentive to add it to your cart, the fact that you can rock it year-round should make your fingers swipe even more quickly. Snag this cozy and functional find while it’s still on sale for an impressive 30% off!

