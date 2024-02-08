In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether you’re a social butterfly who occasionally enjoys lounging around on the couch or someone who relishes in relaxation 24/7, you deserve to be comfortable while you’re doing it. The solution is cozy attire, and we found a bestselling pair of slippers that you won’t want to take off the second you step foot in the door. These super-plush slides are comfy and shoppers often compare them to ones from a classic brand. Best of all? They’re on sale right now!

These closed-toe slippers feature fuzzy faux-fur lining and plush coral fleece to keep your feet nice and toasty. They also feature breathable suede and a plush collar for added warmth and protection. A premium memory foam footbed is a standout feature shoppers enjoy, as it perfectly fits your footbed to make you feel like you’re walking on a cloud. Swoon!

See it: Get the Litfun Memory Foam Slippers for just $22 (originally $36) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

The lightweight rubber sole is hard and sturdy thanks to its anti-slip texture. These slippers aren’t build for the great outdoors, but they’re ideal for grabbing a delivery dinner order or taking a trip to the mailbox!

Despite the plush fabric, these slippers are extremely easy to maintain. You can machine was in cold and allow them to air dry. They’re super durable and long-lasting, meaning your modest investment will pay off. Shoppers can score these bestsellers in eight shades, ranging from apricot, to chestnut and a lively leopard print.

One happy customer revealed these slippers are a family-favorite fashion find. The shopper left a detailed review explaining how they purchased the slippers for their 16-year-old daughter. They were such a hit with her family, she bought it for everyone — including their 10-year-old son — for Christmas this year. “These are really well made for the price and insanely comfy and warm. I thought we would just wear them around the house but honestly, they’re so cute we even wear them out and about sometimes when it’s too cold for sandals,” they explained.

These plush slippers are the perfect addition to any cozy collection — but hurry and snag these bestsellers while they’re still on sale!

