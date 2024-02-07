In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Raise your hand if you’ve ever tossed and turned all night because of uncomfortable pajamas. If this is a common experience for you, join the club. We know all about interrupted beauty rest due to PJs that are too tight or straps that dig into your skin. Ouch! We dedicate time, effort and tons of money into building a comfort-first wardrobe, however, it’s just as important that your nighttime collection is equally as relaxing.

All it took was one quick Amazon search to uncover a top-rated pajama short set. Best of all? It’s on sale right now for 39% off and comes from one of our go-to Amazon brands. Ekouaer is a trending shop filled with bestselling items. Thermal sets perfect for layering and cozy robes merely scratch the surface of the goodies customers can score at Ekouaer. Savvy shoppers have left hundreds of five-star reviews swooning over their favorite pieces, but right now, the brand is offering a major discount on a two-piece pajama short set.

Get the Ekouaer Two-Piece Pajama Short Set for just $20 (originally $33) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

Get ready to elevate your sleepwear instantly! This two-piece moment is ultra-affordable and incredibly chic. It features a silky camisole with criss-cross spaghetti straps and unique detailing on the back. The adjustable straps give way to silky ties to create a bow on the bottom. Meanwhile, the bottoms are silky shorts with sassy slits on the side to show a little skin.

This set comes in 24 different shades and prints in women’s sizes S through XXL. For flower enthusiasts, there are six floral print designs. Shoppers who prefer solid colors can snag this set in shades like black, lavender, light blue and wine red. There’s even a holiday-inspired print that’s perfect for Christmas (feel free to get ahead on the 2024 holiday season)!

“[It’s] very comfy and looks exactly like the picture,” one five-star reviewer shared. “I got a size small and it fits perfectly.” Another customer raved about the fit, calling the set a must-buy. [The set is] true to size, very comfortable and sexy,” they added.

One shopper called out the durability: “It fits wonderfully and has held up really nice with being worn and washed multiple times.” Gotta love that!

Treat your sleepwear collection to a silky upgrade courtesy of this two-piece set. These shopper-approved pajamas are on sale and selling quickly (duh), so snag your size while it’s still in stock!

