Not fazed! Alana Thompson (a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo) fired back at a fan calling her a “Hot Cheeto Girl” after sharing new selfies looking all grown up.

“As I should,” the 15-year-old captioned new Instagram photos on Monday, January 25, where she can be seen flaunting her dramatic makeup for the camera. “I know damn well she is the [Hot Cheeto] girl,” one social media user replied, referencing a slang term.

Courtesy of Alana Thompson/Instagram

So, what exactly is a Hot Cheeto girl? Well, according to Urban Dictionary, it’s a term used to describe girls who eat “Takis [chips], Hot Fries or Hot Cheetos” and wear “hoops, Thrasher sweatshirts, acrylics and Vans [sneakers].”

Alana didn’t shy away from the term, but instead, shrugged off the correlation. “I might be one, but I’m still a bad bleep [kiss emoji],” the From Not to Hot star replied in the comments section.

It’s been over a decade since the reality star first graced our screens on TLC’s Toddlers and Tiaras. Alana has since changed quite a bit, now wearing fake eyelashes, long acrylic nails, a nose ring and statement jewelry.

Courtesy of Alana Thompson/Instagram

It was only a few days ago that Alana fired back at another naysayer criticizing her for having a mature sense of style. “Y’all act like I’m 8,” she wrote, before defending her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird (née Shannon) and mother, Mama June Shannon, for doing what they can to give her the best upbringing.

“[I don’t care too much] what y’all gotta say about me,” the former beauty pageant contestant replied after one social media user expressed their thoughts. “But, one thing y’all ain’t finna do, [is] talk about my mama [and] my sister. My mom is now sober [for] almost a year and I couldn’t be prouder of her and yes, I’m raised by my sister, but hey, I think she [is] doing a damn good job at it!”

Earlier this month, Lauryn confirmed Alana is still living with her after Mama June finished her stint in a Florida-based rehab and began her sobriety journey. “It’s been very difficult because … she is younger and she needs her mom,” the Family Crisis star previously told Entertainment Tonight in April 2020. “She had to uproot and move out of that home and move in with us.”

It appears Alana and Lauryn’s living arrangement is working out well all in all. Not only does Alana have a boyfriend and a weight loss plan for the new year, but the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum also said life “couldn’t be better.”