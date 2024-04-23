Hilary Duff has lost her patience with people asking when baby No. 4 is coming, and shared a message with all of those wondering when she will give birth.

“Hi friends – This is meant in the kindest tone (I promise) I am no longer responding to texts or [DMs] about ‘when baby is coming!'” Hilary, 36, wrote via her Instagram Stories on April 21. “I know everyone is checking in with love and humor, however, trust me nobody wants it more than me!!!!! Babies come when they are ready. I am trying my best to be patient! The days are long and uncomfortable. Promise I will let you know.”

Hilary revealed in December 2023 that she and her husband, Matthew Koma, are expecting their third child together. The couple – who tied the knot in 2019 – are already the parents to daughters, Mae, 3, and Banks, 5. Meanwhile, the Younger star shares son Luca, 12, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

“Surprise surprise,” she captioned a photo of their family’s holiday card on December 12, 2023, via Instagram.

“So much for silent nights,” the card read, which featured photos of all five family members. “Buckle up buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch.”

Three months after the announcement, Matthew, 36, revealed they were done expanding their family and he was getting a vasectomy on March 11.

“It’s vasectomy day!!!!!” he wrote on his Instagram Stories alongside a photo of himself in a car on the way to the procedure. Matthew then shared a post-surgery photo from the recovery room. “It’s honestly not bad at all,” he captioned the snapshot. “Like better than going to the set dentist for sure.”

The “Clarity” songwriter revealed he was happy with how the procedure went by posing for another photo, in which he gave a thumbs while looking at his reflecting in the mirror. “10/10 would recommend,” he wrote, adding that he planned to spend the rest of the day watching Love Is Blind as he recovered.

While Hilary and Matthew clearly love being parents, the Lizzie McGuire alum has shared her candid thoughts about parenthood over the years. In July 2022, Hilary shared advice for new moms while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“Don’t get fooled by the first two weeks, ’cause you have an angel baby. They’re just, they haven’t woken up yet,” she said at the time. “You have those friends who are like, ‘This baby is sleeping through the night. Oh, my God.’ And I’m like, ‘They don’t know that they’ve entered the world yet. Just wait two weeks.'”