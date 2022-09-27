Ant Anstead is showing concern about ex Christina Hall (née Haack) using their son Hudson’s image on reality TV, as well as for paid gigs on social media, according to new court documents obtained by In Touch.

In a supplemental declaration filed on September 26, Anstead, 43, wrote that while “a lot has been resolved without the need for court intervention,” there’s “just one unresolved issue between us; whether or not it is in Hudson’s best interests to have his name, image, and likeliness exploited in commercials and he be compelled to appear on Christina’s ‘reality TV’ shows.”

The Wheeler Dealers host alleged that his ex-wife, 39, has “already exploited” their son in “numerous paid promotions” on social media, adding that he fears the Christina on the Coast star also has more footage of Hudson, 3, that will be used without his knowledge.

“I hope the funds Christina has received in past paid posts in which Hudson appears will be diverted into Hudson’s savings account,” Anstead wrote, adding that while Hudson has appeared on his social media, the “organic” posts capture “normal family activities” and Hudson is “not subjected to the stresses of film set chaos and the unnatural pressure to perform.” He also wrote that the “vast majority” of posts on Haack’s social media depict the same.

However, Anstead wrote he believes it is not in Hudson’s “best interests to be exploited as a ‘spokesperson,’ ‘ambassador’ or as a ‘model’ for any products or social media campaigns.”

The HGTV star noted that the risks of a child working on a production set – “even if that ‘set’ is Christina’s home” – are “innumerable and well-documented,” voicing concern for his son’s current and future well-being should he work in a “TV production environment.”

“It is my goal to ensure that Hudson is allowed a childhood that is joyful, healthy and natural, with as few stresses as possible, and this should be prioritized above creating commercial opportunity and content,” he continued.

The Flip or Flop alum also wrote that it is “unfair to push Hudson that he does not understand and has not asked for while he is still unable to communicate his needs at this very young age.”

“One of my many fears of Hudson being forced to film reality TV is the possibility that public ridicule over seemingly benign content becomes insurmountably humiliating. I urge the courts to review the recent and tragic case of Kailia Posey and a defining embarrassing meme,” he added, referencing the Toddlers and Tiaras star’s tragic death by suicide at 16 years old.

Anstead and Hall finalized their divorce in June 2021 after tying the knot in December 2018. The former couple currently shares custody of Hudson, though Anstead had filed for full custody in April, alleging that Hall had spent “9 full days” with their son each month for 20 months. His petition was rejected the same day it was filed, In Touch confirmed at the time, with Hall later claiming he was “trying to smear my good name” with claims about her parenting.

Though the couple’s court battles continue, both have since moved on romantically. Anstead is currently dating actress Renée Zellweger, In Touch confirmed in June 2021. He shares daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 16, with ex Louise Anstead.

Hall tied the knot with realtor Josh Hall in April. She shares two children, son Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, whose wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa, is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Reps for Anstead and Hall did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.