Runway Ready! Heidi Klum Shines in Rhinestone Two-Piece Dress at Grammys 2024 With Tom Kaulitz

Ready for the runway … or red carpet! Heidi Klum dazzled fans in a beautiful two-piece dress featuring bright rhinestones at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4.

Heidi, 50, looked incredible in a black bikini top with a silver rhinestone trim and straps. The top connected to what appeared to be a matching pair of bottoms layered underneath a black floor-length skirt with straps around her neck.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel was joined on the red carpet by husband Tom Kaulitz, who wore an all-black suit.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Heidi’s appearance on the red carpet.