heidi klum reveals nsfw details about her sex life

Heidi Klum revealed that she’s a “nine” on a scale of “prude to total freak” while appearing on the Wednesday, January 31, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast with host Alexandra Cooper. The model got candid about sex during the juicy NSFW interview.

The German native, 50, described her sex life in three words: “Endless, hot [and] wild.” She also admitted that she usually has sex “for hours” with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. “I think it’s easier for the woman than it is for the man,” she dished. “Does the man have that much stamina? [That’s] the thing. The men are usually the ones that can’t go for that long.”

Throughout the interview, Heidi pointed out multiple times that she’s 16 years older than Tom, who is 34. She also admitted that her biggest turn-on is just “looking” at her German husband. “[I’ve] had many different sausages [in my life],” she shared, as the conversation shifted from food to sex. “But I ended up with a German one. The German sausages, what can I say!?”

However, she made it clear that she’s never discriminated when it comes to picking men. “Look at my past. I don’t have a type,” she pointed out. “I’ve been with someone bald, really old, long hair, skinny. Their personalities have also been very, very different. At the end of the day, you want someone who you feel comfortable with. Someone who makes you feel great and sees you and continues to see you.”

Heidi said that the wildest places that she’s had sex were on an airplane and in the water. She clarified that she was flying private when she joined the mile high club. Oh, and in case anyone was wondering, her favorite vibrator is “the wand.”

The topic of sex toys was not off-limits and Heidi’s daughter, Leni Klum, even joined in on the conversation via a phone call. Leni, 19, revealed that she and her friends once stumbled upon her mom’s closet full of sex toys.

“I thought it was the coolest thing ever,” the teenager gushed. “I was going through it with all my friends. I really had no idea what it was and my mom got so mad at me after.”

Heidi shares Leni with ex Flavio Briatore. However, in 2009, the rising model was adopted by Seal, whom Heidi was married to from 2005 until they separated in 2012. The exes also have three biological children, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14. After her split from Seal, Heidi dated Martin Kirsten from 2012 until 2014 and Vito Schnabel from 2014 until 2017. Her relationship with Tom began in 2018 and they tied the knot the following year.