Putting their differences aside. Christina Hall and Heather Rae Young shared a joint message about a “scary situation” after they got into an apparent argument while attending Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s son Brayden’s soccer game.

Following the incident, Christina, 38, issued a statement with her husband Josh Hall, Tarek, 40, and his wife Heather, 34. “Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/co-parenting is,” the Flip Or Flop alum wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, May 9. The text was written over a photo of Brayden, 6, appearing in good spirits while in the hospital.

“We were all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part,” the statement continued. “Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wakeup call. In the end, all the other stuff is just ‘noise,’ what matters is the kids.”

Christina issued the joint statement hours after it was reported that she and Heather got into a heated argument at Brayden’s soccer match on Saturday, May 7. Tarek was pictured pulling the Selling Sunset star away by the arm as she appeared to be in an intense discussion with Christina, according to The Daily Mail. The disagreement continued when Tarek and Josh were seen arguing and had to be separated by the soccer coach.

“A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward,” both reality star’s reps told In Touch following the public incident.

Days later, Christina revealed that Brayden underwent an emergency appendectomy and removal of his Meckel’s diverticulum on May 8. “Scary 12 hours for us parents [and] stepparents,” the HGTV star wrote via Instagram. “Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain … Luckily, the surgery went well, and he is recovering and in good spirits.”

The Christina on the Coast star went on to praise the “amazing” staff at Mission Hospital. “Blessed to have three healthy [and] happy kids, caring family and friends and a husband who stands by my side,” she continued.

Tarek also updated his fans about the family’s “interesting 24 hours” after Brayden was “extremely sick.”

“He’s such a strong boy, and of course, he told me he’s very excited to eat real food tomorrow. He’s obsessed with food just like his daddy,” the Flipping 101 star wrote via Instagram. “Very scary day but we all banned together as a family to get through it. Thank you to the amazing doctors and nurses who took such incredible care of our boy.”

Meckel’s diverticulum is a bulge in the lower part of the small intestine that forms from the leftover umbilical cord, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It can be repaired with surgery.

Christina and Tarek were married from 2009 until 2018. In addition to Brayden, they share daughter Taylor, 11. Christina also shares son Hudson, 2, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.