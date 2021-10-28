Celebrities Who Admit to Sliding Into DMs: Everyone From Demi Lovato to Ricky Martin

Celebrities — they’re just like us — meaning they are guilty of trying to slip into someone’s DMs in an attempt to get a date too.

Most of the time, nothing becomes of it, but you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take. Sometimes, innocent flirting through a social media app’s direct messaging system ends in a happy ending. Sarah Hyland admitted that her partner, Wells Adams of Bachelor fame, had messaged her privately first. Now, the happy couple are engaged.

“He slid into my DMs … I was following him, we had tweeted each other, and I thought he was funny and he was a fan of [Modern Family,] so I just thought, I saw him as the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise, and I was like, ‘That’s really cute,’ and I was single, obviously, and I was like, this is really awesome,” Sarah said on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Who among us is not guilty of sending a drunk message? Lizzo slid into the DMs of Captain America himself, Chris Evans, after she had too many libations one evening. While it didn’t lead to romance, he did respond after the “Truth Hurts” singer shared a screenshot of the message on TikTok.

“Don’t drink and DM, kids,” she wisely captioned the video.

“No shame in a drunk DM,” Chris replied with a kiss emoji. “God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol.” He added a facepalm emoji — maybe remembering when he accidentally posted a NSFW picture of himself.

In true “Livin’ La Vida Loca” fashion, Ricky Martin found his husband through social media. While scrolling through Instagram, Ricky came across Jwan Yosef’s art.

“I’m scrolling, and I see this beautiful piece of art, and I’m like, ‘Whoa, how cool! Who’s this?’ Then, I start checking and all of a sudden, I’m like, ‘Ooh, ooh.’ And then I wrote to him. Then we were talking for like six months without me hearing his voice,” the “She Bangs” singer told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show in February 2017. “We talked about art – nothing sexy … I swear, nothing sexy. It was all about art and life in general. He used to live in London, I went to London, and I met him”

Now, Ricky and Jwan are happily married with four children.

Go, slide in those DMs, post those thirst traps and find love.

Remember to check your unread messages and keep scrolling to see the celebrities guilty of sliding into the DMs.