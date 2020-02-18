Hayden Panettiere‘s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was arrested on domestic battery charges, In Touch can confirm. The two allegedly got into an altercation where Hickerson allegedly hit the actress “with a closed fist on the right side of her face” on Friday, February 14.

The reported altercation took place at their home in Wyoming. According to reports, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office was altered to a disturbance at a residential home. The caller reportedly said an intoxicated male punched his girlfriend and was locked out of the house.

When officers arrived on the scene, Hickerson was waiting in the driveway. He allegedly told law enforcement Panettiere was “saying he beat the f—k out of me.” He avoided addressing the allegation with the officers, but noted he had his private chef as a witness so he “wouldn’t be accused of bulls–t.”

According to court documents, Panettiere allegedly told cops the brawl took place in their bedroom when she claimed he started punching her. Officers said she appeared to be red, swollen and had a scratch on her left hand. In addition to Hickerson’s domestic battery charge, he was booked for interfering with a police officer for allegedly refusing to disclose his identity. Hickerson reportedly appeared at Teton County Circuit Court on Friday and was released on a $5,000 bond.

Lies Angeles / MEGA

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the couple engaged in an altercation. Back in May 2019, Hickerson was arrested in L.A. for domestic violence. He was released on $50,000 bail. “I’m in shock,” Panettiere’s mother Lesley Vogel told Radar Online at the time. “I knew he had an incident with his father and he has a tendency to do that [physical violence],” she revealed. “Never had I thought it would be against Hayden or I would have addressed it sooner. I have addressed many things.”

Following the incident, Hickerson was issued a protection order by a Los Angeles County judge and couldn’t come within 100 yards of the actress. However, the case was dropped in September. Since then, the couple was spotted holding hands in an airport.

Those close to the actress urged her to call things off with Hickerson. “Their relationship is as dysfunctional as they come, and Brian’s recent arrest for domestic violence should be the last straw, but Hayden is going through some very tough times,” an insider told In Touch exclusively. “Honestly, no one seems to be able to get through to her.”

The source continued, “Hayden and Brian say they love each other, but when they drink, they’ll usually end up arguing and fighting.” They added, “This time, Brian crossed the line.”

Friends of the couple believe Hickerson’s drinking habits could be the source of his rage. “He becomes a different person,” another insider told In Touch exclusively. “Knowing that you lose control, one would take proper steps and not get into those situations.” The source added, “Everyone is aware of what he is capable of. The hope is that he does jail time.”