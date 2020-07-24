Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are suing for invasion of privacy over paparazzi photos taken of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, In Touch can confirm. The former royals claim the portraits were illegally taken in their backyard at their home in Los Angeles, California.

In court docs obtained by In Touch on Thursday, July 23, Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, filed an injunction to block publication of the photos snapped of their son, 1.

Meghan and Harry say the photographer “crossed a red line for any parent” by allegedly deploying drones and helicopters to get the pics, and then shopping the images online as if they were taken during a “public” outing in Malibu, California.

Shutterstock

The L.A. residents note the “unsolicited photographs of a young child in the privacy of his own home are very much unlawful.” If the duo wins the lawsuit, it would require the defendants to turn over all photographs as well as copies.

Furthermore, the couple hopes to prevent any future harassment by seeking punitive and exemplary damages in the maximum amount permitted by law “to deter [the] defendants from engaging in further similar misconduct” ever again.

The famous pair doesn’t know exactly who took the photos, but by taking legal action, they hope to find out who is responsible and let other buyers know the images were taken without their consent.

Leading up to this point, Harry and Meghan went the extra mile to ensure their privacy, having installed a large fence around the perimeters of the property. “And still others have even cut holes in the security fence itself to peer through it,” the couple writes in their complaint. “Simply put, it is [Meghan and Harry’s] choice when and how to share photos of their son,” they add.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan and Harry have been trying to keep a low profile ever since they announced they would be “stepping back” from their royal duties in January. The couple spent a few weeks in Canada before venturing over to the west coast.

After being in the public eye for so long, the Suits alum was looking forward to some quiet time. “Meghan was thrilled she could relax,” a source previously told In Touch, because it meant she could enjoy her “new life with Harry and Archie.”