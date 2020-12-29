Halsey (real name: Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) issued a public apology after facing backlash over a post about her battles with an eating disorder.

The “Without Me” singer, 26, was subject to criticism after uploading a photo from the “lowest point” in her life on Instagram Stories, showing her very slim physique. “[Trigger warning: eating disorder]. Ask for help,” she captioned the snap which led to upset responses from her followers.

TW: disordered eating I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning. I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle. — h (@halsey) December 28, 2020

After seeing the claims her portrait was insensitive to others struggling with the illness, the songwriter took to Twitter to express her regrets. “I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning,” Halsey wrote in response on Monday, December 28.

She added, “I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle.”

with that being said im gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that’s okay 🤍 — h (@halsey) December 28, 2020

The Grammy-nominated artist later revealed she would be taking time off Twitter because the ordeal caused too much negativity. “With that being said, I’m gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that’s OK,” she posted.

Halsey has often been an open book about her private life, previously discussing her bipolar disorder in a June 2019 interview with Rolling Stone. The New Jersey native also revealed she had been “committed” twice to get professional help ever since she stepped into the limelight, adding, “No one’s known about it. But I’m not ashamed of talking about it now … It’s been my choice.”

Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram

The activist even explained why she goes by her stage name, noting she wanted to embody an alter ego. “Me wanting to do this was so far-fetched, and the fact that I changed my name in the process — I think I had the foresight to know that being me wasn’t enough,” Halsey shared. “I had to become somebody completely different. At the time, I felt that Ashley didn’t deserve to be famous and successful because she wasn’t that special, but if I made Halsey, maybe she could be.”

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, contact the National Eating Disorders Association at 1-800-931-2237.