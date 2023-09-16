Halle Berry is not happy about having her image plastered on the cover of Drake’s new single, “Slime You Out,” and slammed the rapper for not getting her permission.

“Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy … even if you’re a woman!” Halle, 57, shared via Instagram on Friday, September 15, the same day that the rapper dropped his latest single.

After a fan commented under her post asking for her “thoughts” on Drake, 36, using a photo of the Moonfall actress getting slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards to promote his new single, Halle responded, “[He] didn’t get my permission.”

“That’s not cool. I thought better of him,” she added. “Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on!”

The comments section of her post was split between fans coming to her defense and Drake fans claiming he made her “relevant” again.

“These comments are so gross drake fans are not it love u halle,” one fan wrote. “A lot of these responses show too many children are being raised by a phone and the internet smh, more technology seems to equal more stupidity and less humanity,” another added, while yet another fan said, “@halleberry is an international treasure. That move ain’t cool. Respect!”

Defending the Toronto native, another person chimed in saying, “U literally not even the actual official cover art he just posted that pic to announce it you tryin way too hard to be a victim.”

“Slime You Up” is the first single from the “Hotline Bling” rapper’s upcoming album, For All the Dogs. The album, which was scheduled to be released Friday, was previously pushed to September 22. Drake announced the song, which is a collab with “Kill Bill” singer SZA, during his tour stop in Austin, Texas. “What a time, what a time. I appreciate y’all,” he said on Monday, September 12. “Deeply, by the way, I do. It’s a lot of love.”

Two days later, the image in question was plastered on social media by Drake and SZA, 33, with no context other than each other’s tagged accounts and green emojis.

While fans have been anticipating the Degrassi: The Next Generation alum’s next album since his Honestly, Nevermind dropped in July 2022, Drake announced on Saturday, September 16, that he has once again pushed the release of the album.

“Okay my dilemma I am faced with is I either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show,” Drake posted via his Instagram Story. “I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to date we will be spinning back for sure. For All the Dogs October 6th. It’s only right…”