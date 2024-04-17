Hailie Jade Flaunts Bikini Body on Bachelorette Trip: Photos

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade is soaking in her final days as a fiancée and rocked her fabulous bikini body during her ​bachelorette trip.

“Tampa baes,” Hailie, 28, captioned her Wednesday, April 17, Instagram carousel of her trip to Florida.

The “Just a Little Shady” podcast host and eight of her closest friends had a day out on a yacht and brought the party on the Florida water. In one photo, Hailie donned a white two-piece bikini that featured a shell-like ​wide-strap top and matching high-waisted bottoms. The bride-to-be paired the swimwear with thick rectangle sunglasses and sheer linen pants.

Before Hailie celebrated her future nuptials with fiancé Evan McClintock, she shared an Instagram video of herself packing for her bachelorette trip on Monday, April 15.

Hailie was quite tidy as she packed her travel bag filled with customized outfits and accessories. She tailored her wardrobe toward an all-white theme as her garments were different shades of the color. The Michigan native also brought two beach crochet fishnet clutches, one of which was shaped as a sea shell.

Hailee is seemingly nearing the end of her engagement to her college sweetheart after he proposed in February 2023. The two met while studying at Michigan State University and started dating in 2016.

“Casual weekend recap … 2.4.23 … I love you @evanmcclintock11,” she captioned the Instagram announcement.

Hailie Jade/ Instagram

Weeks after becoming an engaged couple, Evan revealed how he asked for Eminem’s approval to ask for Hailie’s hand in marriage.

“Over the holidays, I was looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious,” Evan said during appearance on Hailie’s podcast. “I saw your dad go downstairs, and I’m like, ‘I gotta do it right now, or I’m not doing it today, and I’m gonna have to schedule another time. So, I just followed him downstairs, and, thankfully, he was just down there getting your cake [for her birthday] and made it happen.”

Evan also spilled the tea about the engagement ring shopping process before choosing a dazzling oval-shaped piece, which he happened to buy the day after having the talk with Eminem, 51.

“The day after my birthday, you got it? That’s crazy,” Hailee said as that was the first time she knew about the timeline of the engagement ring purchase.

Hailie Jade/ Instagram

“It’s funny, so your sister really helped me out. She basically told me what for sure not to get,” Evan told Hailie, who replied, “That’s all I told her, so it makes sense.”