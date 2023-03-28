Eminem and Mariah Carey are two of the biggest names in the business, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the artists have crossed paths over the course of their decades-long careers. Did they ever date, though? Keep reading for details about their past relationship, what they’ve said about each other and more.

Who Has Mariah Carey Dated in the Past?

The “All I Want for Christmas” singer has dated her fair share of A-listers over the years, and has been married twice. Mariah wed Sony Music executive Tommy Mottola in 1993 when she was just 23 years old; however, the couple called it quits in 1998. She wed Nick Cannon in 2008 and shares her only two children, twins Moroccan and Monroe, born April 2011, with the former America’s Got Talent host. The pair separated in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

Other stars the Grammy Award winner has been linked to include Derek Jeter, Luis Miguel, James Packer and Bryan Tonka.

Who Has Eminem Dated in the Past?

Eminem was famously married to ex Kim Scott from 1999 to 2001. The pair share three children: Hailie Jade Scott, Alaina Scott and Stevie Laine Scott.

“Bein’ a dad is definitely living a double life,” the Kamikaze artist told Rolling Stone in 2004. “Even before Hailie was born, I was a firm believer in freedom of speech … But once I hit them gates where I live, that’s when I’m Dad. Takin’ the kids to school, pickin’ ’em up, teachin’ ’em rules. I’m not sayin’ I’m the perfect father, but the most important thing is to be there for my kids and raise them the right way.”

Though the “Lose Yourself” rapper has kept his love life private over the years, he’s been linked to his 8 Mile costar Brittany Murphy, Tara Reid and of course, Mariah.

Did Mariah Carey and Eminem Date?

The “We Belong Together” songstress has repeatedly denied dating the Entourage guest star, who has been adamant in the past that the pair were in a six-month relationship in 2001. Their back-and-forth on whether their rumored romance is one of the main reasons the artists have been in a long-standing feud.

Mariah reportedly reached out to Eminem after his iconic Grammys performance with Elton John that same year, asking the rapper if he wanted to help her out on her Charmbracelet album. Though the “Real Slim Shady” artist insisted they dated, Mariah maintained that their relationship was strictly professional.

However, in 2002, Eminem began mentioning their alleged relationship in his songs – particularly in his album, The Eminem Show. On “Superman,” he rapped, “What you trying be? My new wife? / What, you Mariah? Fly through twice.” On “When the Music Stop,” he said, “What the f–k you take me for, a joke? You smoking crack? ‘Fore I do that, I’d beg Mariah to take me back.”

Eminem later told Rolling Stone of their relationship, “There’s truth to that. But on the whole personal level, I’m not really feeling it. I just don’t like her as a person.”

Mariah later clapped back at the rapper’s claims, as many fans thought the song “Clown” from her Charmbracelet album was a jab at the award-winning artist. “You should’ve never intimated we were lovers,” she sang. “When you know very well we never even touched each other.”

The queen of Christmas continually denied being romantically involved with him in several interviews in 2002. “I talked to him, I spoke to him a few times, whatever. But in terms of me having an intimate relationship? With men, I can name them all on one hand, and he’s not one of them,” she said.

She later told Larry King, “I hung out with him, I spoke to him on the phone. I think I was probably with him a total of four times. And I don’t consider that dating somebody.”