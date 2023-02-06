She said “yes.” Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers is engaged to her college sweetheart Evan McClintock. In a series of photos posted on Monday, February 6, 2023, the social media influencer showed how he got down on one knee and proposed, presenting her with a stunning diamond ring.

“Casual weekend recap … 2.4.23 … I love you @evanmcclintock11,” Hailie, 27, captioned the picures along with a ring and pink heart emoji. The couple have been together since 2016.

Evan first appeared on Hailie’s Instagram page on March 18, 2017, in a photo of the couple celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and wrapped in each other’s arms. She wrote next to the snapshot, “Feeling extra lucky today.” The pair were students at Michigan State University at the time, where Hailie studied psychology and Evan majored in economics.

The Detroit native has kept her romance with Evan relatively private, and he’s only made occasional appearances on her social media accounts over the years. In July 2021, Hailie shared a photo sitting outside smiling next to her then-boyfriend, writing, “I rarely share my feed, but when I do, I’m happy it’s with you.”

Eminem’s brother, Nathan Kane Mathers, wrote in the comments, “My homie, Evan,” cheering the couple’s romance. The notoriously private rap icon — real name Marshall Mathers — has never publicly commented about his daughter’s relationship or his future son-in-law.

In a rare 2018 interview with the Daily Mail, Hailie was asked if she saw her father often and if he was supportive and she replied, “Of course, we are very close.”

In the same article, an insider told the publication, “Hailie’s family have welcomed Evan, they are a fantastic young couple who love cozy nights in rather than hard partying,” adding how down to Earth the then-college student was. “She enjoys keeping a low profile, walking her dog and going to fitness classes, hanging out with her friends and holidaying with Evan.”

While Hailie thrills fans with her Instagram and TikTok makeup and fashion tutorial videos, Evan is a businessman. He currently works as an enterprise growth executive at Scout, an investigation management company in Royal Oak, Michigan, according to his LinkedIn page. He’s been employed there since August 2020, starting as a new business development executive.