Hailey Bieber Shares Justin Photo Amid Marriage Trouble Rumors

Holding on! Hailey Bieber shared a sweet photo of husband Justin Bieber curled up in bed with their dog amid rumors of trouble in their marriage.

The Rhode founder, 27, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 3, to share the close-up snap of the “Peaches” singer, 30, shirtless beneath their thick white comforter. Justin rested his head on the pillow and clutched it with one hand as he held a small white dog close to his chest. (Hailey and Justin are dog parents to two Maltese Yorkies, Oscar and Piggy Lou.) Both Justin and the pup appeared to be fast asleep.

Hailey’s photo comes days after a source exclusively told In Touch that the influencer was considering asking Justin for a trial separation after five years of marriage. “Hailey’s struggling,” the source explained. “She just needs time to sort things out on her own. … Hailey just wants to live by herself for a while.”

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

The insider continued, “Hailey’s not asking for a divorce. She knows Justin feels hurt and confused, but she feels lost too. She just needs a break.”

The source said that Hailey was dealing with “unbearable scrutiny” on social media after her father, Stephen Baldwin, sparked endless rumors about her marriage in late February by reposting an Instagram Reel that requested prayers for the couple. An insider exclusively told In Touch that Hailey “confronted” him afterward and warned him to “refrain from further comments if he wishes to maintain a role in her and Justin’s lives.”

In addition to Stephen, 57, sparking marriage concerns, Hailey recently faced a rumor that she was having an affair with a billionaire. She slammed the speculation on her Instagram Stories.

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100 [percent] of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… come from the land of delusion,” she wrote on March 5. “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories, but just know they’re always false, xx sorry to spoil it.”

Hailey and Justin celebrated Easter together over the weekend, with the model sharing a photo of her and her husband’s personalized baskets on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 31. The gifts featured giant chocolate eggs with their names on them, as well as edible decor made of carrots and bunnies. Though the couple did not appear in any photos together, Hailey did share a selfie with a bunny ears filter and added the caption, “Happy Easter.”