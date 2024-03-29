Hailey Bieber Seemingly Reignites Selena Gomez Feud

Hailey Bieber ​(née Baldwin) might be opening up some old wounds with Selena Gomez! The model caused a stir when she shared a photo of Beyoncé’s new cover of the Dolly Parton original “Jolene” to her Instagram Stories on Friday, March 29.

Hailey, 27, captioned the photo, “Whew,” and fans quickly began speculating that the post was a dig at Selena, 31. Dolly’s version of “Jolene” famously tells the story of a woman having an affair with another woman’s husband, while Beyoncé’s cover features the woman warning Jolene to stay away from her man. Fans took Hailey’s post to be a reference to Selena trying to steal Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, away from her.

“Hailey Bieber is living proof that you can have the whole man and still be miserable and obsessed with the ex,” one Selena fan wrote on X, while another added, “Hailey Bieber is such a deeply unserious jealous person, it’s actually so sad and so entertaining at the same time. Like, girl, what is wrong with you?”

However, others staunchly defended Hailey.

“You can’t say Hailey Bieber is irrelevant because anything she does or says sparks conversation… the girl posted a screenshot of Beyoncé’s version of Jolene & the internet already made 6+ different stories about it … She really has y’all pressed .. LOVE THAT for her,” one fan posted.

Rumors of Hailey and Justin’s marriage problems only seem to keep fanning the flames of a potential return to her feud with the “Love On” singer. A source exclusively revealed to In Touch on Thursday, March 28, that the Rhode founder was asking for a trial separation from Justin, 30.

“Hailey’s struggling,” the insider said. “She just needs time to sort things out on her own.”

Earlier this month on March 5, Hailey addressed several blind items circulating about the status of her marriage.

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100 [percent] of the time wrong. Made out of thin air … come from the land of delusion,” the makeup mogul wrote in her Instagram Stories. “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories, but just know they’re always false, xx sorry to spoil it.”

In February, Hailey and Justin’s relationship was thrust into the spotlight when her father, Stephen Baldwin, reposted an Instagram Reel from religious figure Victor Marx asking for prayers for the couple.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them,” Victor wrote over a clip of Justin singing.

In the caption, Victor added, “I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get. Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well.”