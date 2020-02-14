She’s one proud wifey! Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram to congratulate hubby Justin Bieber and his new album Changes on Thursday, February 13. The 23-year-old couldn’t help but gush over her man.

“Couldn’t be more happy that people can finally hear this album … could not be more proud of you, could not be more in love with you,” Hailey captioned a picture of Justin’s album cover. “Congratulations on an amazing amazing album baby,” she wrote, adding the hashtag, “CHANGES.”

Hailey even showed her support for the 25-year-old on Twitter. “My favorite song on the album [heart emoji] so glad you can all finally hear it!!!” she said on a screenshot of her listening to “E.T.A.” in the early hours of Valentine’s Day.

my favorite song on the album ❤️ so glad you can all finally hear it!!! #CHANGES pic.twitter.com/1pM3ENvrHC — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) February 14, 2020

It looks like Hailey isn’t the only one loving Justin’s new album. “How do u have a favorite, they’re all so good,” one user replied to the blonde beauty’s tweet. “I can’t decide what’s my fav [sic], every song is unique and omg this album is insane,” another added with a red heart and exploding head emoji. “WITHOUT YOU WE WOULDN’T HAVE THIS MASTERPIECE,” a third said.

Just like Hailey and his fans, Justin couldn’t wait to drop his first album in five years. Back in January, fans called out the “Baby” singer for being a little overzealous when he asked his followers to stream his song “Yummy” in their sleep. “This is the most desperate thing I’ve seen in a long time,” one user commented on his Instagram post. A second person reiterated, “I’ve never seen anyone so desperate in my life.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

While everyone is thrilled Justin is back on his grind, those close to him are a little worried his resurgence of attention could affect his mental health. “Justin’s had the worst year of his life, battling depression and anxiety,” a source exclusively told In Touch back in November 2019. “His last tour was so exhausting,” the insider continued, referring to when Justin cut his 2017 “Purpose” tour short. “People fear he’s setting himself up for another breakdown.”

Despite struggling with his mental health, Justin and Hailey celebrated their matrimony in September after one year of marriage. Luckily, the pop icon has his wife to lean on.