Rhinoplasty Dreams

Just three months after her release, Gypsy revealed she was “preparing to undergo rhinoplasty to change the shape and appearance of her nose.”

“I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too,” she told People in April 2024. “Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”

That same month, a source exclusively told In Touch that Gypsy’s nose always “bothered her.”

“She felt it was too big for her face,” the source explained. “She suffered so much abuse at the hands of her mother. Changing her nose was a way to shed some of the trauma of her past.”