“I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too,” she told People in April 2024. “Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”
“So I’ve been asked this before, if I wanted to get more plastic surgery done, and I honestly don’t,” Gypsy said in a TikTok video posted on May 16. “I am very happy with everything else that’s on my body. I’m happy with my figure; I have a very womanly figure, I have curves, I have boobs. I’m very proud of those. I would not change anything about myself, other than the nose job I had and I’m done.”