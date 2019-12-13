Come on, Blake Shelton! Not only are fans eagerly waiting for the county star to propose to his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, but so is Ellen DeGeneres. So much so, she couldn’t help but nudge the 43-year-old in the right direction during her show on Friday, December 13. “I gave you a clock. Remember that clock? To remind you time is ticking,” the 61-year-old host told Blake on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, referring to the present she gave him last year in hopes that he would get down on one knee.

However, the Oklahoma native explained his side of the story. “But you didn’t give it to me! I walked backstage and somebody back there was like, ‘Hey, thanks for being on the show. Can I have that?’ And they took it. So, I haven’t seen it. Time didn’t really start ticking at that moment,” Blake revealed. “Whoever your next guest was, you replaced the picture and did the same crap to them and embarrassed them.”

“You’re right. We did that to Jennifer Lopez, and now she’s engaged,” the comedian admitted, referring to her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. “You gave her my clock!” Blake exclaimed. “I knew it!”

Later on, Ellen asked the “God’s Country” singer if he would guest host her show in order to speed up his relationship. “You could have Gwen on,” she suggested. “You could have anybody on. You could propose to her here.” However, Blake didn’t seem totally against the idea. “I could. You’re right,” he said. “I’ll save that for you and this show.” Of course, Ellen was thrilled with the answer. “That seems right,” she quipped.

The pair have been together for over four years and in June, the handsome hunk hinted there might be wedding bells at some point down the line. “You know, I gotta say that we couldn’t be happier, and we’ve never been doing better,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Obviously, that’s gotta lead somewhere.”

The No Doubt rocker, 50, and Blake have been spending lots of time together as they recently attended two star-studded events — the Country Music Association Awards and the People’s Choice Awards — in November. During the PCAs, the duo appeared to be smitten with one another. “He looked so proud leading his lady around a busy ballroom — seconds before the show started,” an onlooker exclusively told In Touch. “The happy couple continued to dote on each other throughout the night. During a break, Gwen and Blake were whispering to each other. She was cracking up, he was nodding along.”

The musical artists also recently collaborated on their new duet, “Nobody But You,” and naturally, the lyrics are very sweet. “I don’t wanna live without you / I don’t wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me (Next to me) / I don’t wanna go down any other road now / I don’t wanna love nobody but you (I don’t wanna love nobody) / Lookin’ in your eyes now, if I had to die now / I don’t wanna love nobody but you,” they sing.

OK, clearly these two are head over heels in love. Maybe Blake is surprising all of us in 2020? Here’s to hoping!