Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is making a shocking pivot from politics to showbiz as he eyes a spot on the FOX News primetime lineup, sources exclusively tell In Touch.

The politician Donald Trump once branded Ron DeSanctimonious is using his guest host gig on Sean Hannity‘s radio show as a springboard to the entertainment spotlight, sources say.

“DeSantis is gunning for his own show,” says an insider, who says the ambitious right winger may be aiming for more than just a guest spot. “Sean better watch his back — Ron’s not one to stay loyal for long!”

DeSantis, 45, still has nearly three years left as the Sunshine State’s top dog, but insiders say he’s salivating for more — and whispers in the corridors of power are that even though the petulant pol’s presidential dreams have been dashed, his hunger for the limelight hasn’t dimmed.

“Ron wouldn’t hesitate to jump ship for a big TV deal,” reveals a confidant. “He wanted to ditch the governorship to be the president. Sure, Hannity’s radio show isn’t the White House, and it’s not even part of FOX News — but it’s close enough to TV for Ron!”