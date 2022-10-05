Moving on? Gisele Bündchen was spotted out and about without her wedding ring the same day In Touch reported she hired a divorce lawyer amid marital issues with husband Tom Brady.

The supermodel, 42, looked fresh-faced and relaxed while being photographed with her and the NFL quarterback’s two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, outside a workout class on Tuesday, October 4. The seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, is also dad to son Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Gisele’s ringless outing comes after sources told In Touch that there’s tension between the couple – especially after the former Victoria’s Secret model didn’t show up to her husband’s first home game of the 2022-2023 season on Sunday, October 2.

“Gisele was supposed to show up to Tom’s first home game on Sunday – basically to keep up appearances, but she bailed at the final hour and sent the kids with Tom’s mom,” the insider dished. “Her no-show was a huge slap in the face for him.”

Another source previously told Us Weekly that the tension between the couple stems from him announcing his return to the NFL less than two months after his initial retirement announcement in February this year.

“Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the source said. “Tom is doing everything he can to make it up to her, they’re working through things and trying to come out the other side.”

Further fueling split rumors, another insider told In Touch that “Gisele has already been talking to attorneys about filing for divorce,” adding: “Things are bound to get messy with dividing assets and everything.”

Brady has also hired his own divorce attorney, another source noted, adding that the two are “living apart.”

In an Elle cover story for the magazine’s October 2022 issue, Gisele got candid about Tom’s decision to unretire from the NFL, telling the outlet, “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.”

