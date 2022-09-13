Showing support. Gisele Bündchen revealed how she really feels about her husband Tom Brady’s return to football as rumors circulate that his brief retirement led to issues in their marriage.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom],” Gisele, 42, explained in her Elle cover story, published on Tuesday, September 13. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.”

The supermodel – who shares kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivan, 9, with Tom, 45 – added, “Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

Gisele and Tom have been married since 2009. While they lived in Boston during his time as the New England Patriots quarterback, the family relocated to Florida in 2020 when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Brazil native made the comment about Tom’s career amid speculation that the pair’s marriage is in trouble after he briefly retired from the NFL.

AP/Shutterstock

Tom announced his retirement in February after playing in the league for more than two decades. “I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition – if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years.”

However, the retirement was short lived and the California native revealed his plans to play in the 2022-2023 season in March. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he tweeted. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

Gisele showed her support for Tom following the announcement. “Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!” she commented on his post.

Also during her interview with Elle, the activist reacted to rumors that she pressured Tom to retire. “I think this is the system we’ve been living in. That’s what society has accepted and what society hasn’t accepted,” she said. “Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Split rumors began to circulate in August when Tom took an 11-day break from training to “deal with some personal things.” A source told Us Weekly that there was “tension” brewing between the pair.

Then on September 11, fans noticed that the Taxi actress was absent from Tom’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. However, she appeared to shut down speculation by sending a supportive message via social media after the Tampa Bay team won.