Still in shock? Gigi Hadid’s dad, Mohamed Hadid, appeared to still be soaking in his daughter’s recent pregnancy news. “I have to get used to a lot of things, so let’s keep that conversation for the next time,” he told Al Jadeed TV during an Instagram Live on Wednesday, April 29.

“Let me digest it and talk to her first because I’m not sure if it’s real or not,” the 71-year-old explained, admitting he still has “not spoken to” Gigi, 25, since news of her pregnancy broke. “If she is, I’ll be very happy just as long as the baby is healthy and she’s healthy. That’s all I care [about]. I’ll be very proud of her if she has one. As of now, I’m not sure, so that’s why I can’t give an answer.” It sounds like he’s on board with Gigi’s next chapter.

MEGA

In Touch confirmed the blonde beauty is expecting baby No. 1 with boyfriend Zayn Malik on Tuesday, April 28. “It was a happy surprise!” an insider exclusively shared at the time. “Gigi conceived shortly after she got back together with Zayn. It wasn’t planned but they’re thrilled.”

The expecting parents are “already discussing baby names,” a source told In Touch the following day. While they have some ideas for their baby’s moniker, they “haven’t done the nursery yet,” the source shared. “Zayn knows that Gigi has great style and an eye for interior design so she’ll have more of a say on how it’s decorated.”

Zayn, 27, and Gigi first got together in 2015 and have been dating on and off ever since. Their last breakup was in January 2019, before the fashion maven moved on to Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron. The two were only together for two months before splitting up in October 2019.

The pair decided to “give their relationship another shot” in January, In Touch confirmed. “Despite everything that’s happened between them and all their ups and downs, they’ve come out stronger than ever,” an insider told In Touch. “They’re in [a] great place and are madly in love.”