Exclusive Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are ‘Already Discussing Baby Names’ But ‘Haven’t Done the Nursery Yet’

Getting ready! Expecting parents Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are “already discussing baby names,” a source exclusively tells In Touch following the news of the model’s pregnancy with baby No. 1.

While they are brainstorming some unique monikers for their bundle of joy, they “haven’t done the nursery yet,” the source shares. “Zayn knows that Gigi has great style and an eye for interior design so she’ll have more of a say on how it’s decorated.”

In Touch confirmed the two are expecting their first child on Tuesday, April 28. “It was a happy surprise!” the insider said at the time. “Gigi conceived shortly after she got back together with Zayn. It wasn’t planned but they’re thrilled.”

The former One Direction singer, 27, is especially excited, and he’s been doting on Gigi, 25, throughout her pregnancy so far. “Finding out that he’s going to be a dad has put a smile back on Zayn’s face,” an insider told Life & Style. “He has a more positive outlook on life and really pulled himself together. He’s treating Gigi like a princess, constantly asking her if she’s okay and running around after her.”

The couple has been dating on and off since 2015, and their last breakup was in January 2019. Following their split, Gigi moved on with Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron, but they broke up in October 2019 after only two months of dating.

In January, Life & Style confirmed the Victoria Secret model and the former One Direction singer were “giving their relationship another shot,” a source revealed at the time.

“Despite everything that’s happened between them and all their ups and downs, they’ve come out stronger than ever,” the insider explains to In Touch. “They’re in [a] great place and are madly in love.” As for Zayn, “Deep down he’s always known Gigi is ‘the one’. I wouldn’t be surprised if he proposes to her soon.”

Although the pair is happy to be building a family together, the Hadids had their doubts about the couple. “Gigi’s family is warning her to think twice — they don’t want to see her get hurt again,” the source told Life & Style shortly after they reconciled.

Luckily, the Hadids have come around following Gigi’s baby news. “Seeing Gigi so happy makes them happy,” the insider told the outlet. “They’ve welcomed Zayn into the family.”