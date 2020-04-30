It’s official! Gigi Hadid finally broke her silence and confirmed she is expecting baby No. 1 with boyfriend Zayn Malik on Thursday, April 30. The model opened up about her pregnancy while appearing on a new episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, filmed from the comfort of their homes.

“We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” the 25-year-old said.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Gigi’s announcement comes shortly after a source confirmed the pregnancy news to In Touch. “It was a happy surprise!” the insider revealed on April 28. “Gigi conceived shortly after she got back together with Zayn. It wasn’t planned but they’re thrilled.”

“They can’t wait to become parents,” a source told Life & Style at the time. The Victoria Secret model is reportedly 20 weeks along and expecting a baby girl.

Gigi and Zayn, 27, have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2015. Their last breakup was in January 2019, after which Gigi went on to briefly date Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron. But the couple split in October 2019 after two months of dating. By December 2019, it seemed like she was ready to rekindle her romance with Zayn.

Thankfully, the feelings were mutual. The former One Direction singer “spent weeks trying to win her back,” a source told In Touch at the time. “[He’s] sending roses, writing a romantic love song about her,” added said. “She’s finally agreed to try to work things out.”

It didn’t take long for Gigi to start hinting she was back with the musician. “Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!” she wrote via Instagram on December 29, revealing she was trying out a recipe from Zayn’s mom. “@mamamalik’s Chicken Curry Pasta salad. Hopefully, she’ll share the recipe with the world one day.” It sounds like she is already on good terms with the soon-to-be grandparents.

In January, Life & Style confirmed the duo was officially “giving their relationship another shot,” although they were “keeping it on the down-low and taking it slow,” a source exclusively revealed at the time.

While the pair was happy to be back together, the Hadid family had their doubts. “Gigi’s family is warning her to think twice — they don’t want to see her get hurt again.”

Despite their ups and downs, there is no denying these two were meant for each other. We can’t even imagine how stunning baby No. 1 will be.