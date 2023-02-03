On a mission. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice took a job working in immigration law to help her father, Joe Giudice, return to the United States after his deportation, In Touch exclusively learned.

“[Gia] will be working closely with Kathleen Martinez on getting her father back to the U.S.,” her rep Dominique Enchinton, owner of Dominton Talent House, tells In Touch, days after Gia, 22, announced she had accepted a position with Martinez Immigration firm.

According to Dominique, “Gia feels like her father served his time and is deeply regretful of what happened.”

“He knows it was wrong and has instilled that in all his girls. She feels he deserves a second chance to prove himself as he has grown a lot from this experience,” she adds.

Joe, 50, and ex-wife Teresa Giudice filed for bankruptcy in October 2009, claiming that they owed more than $10 million to creditors. Four years later, in July 2013, the former couple were indicted on 39 counts of fraud and tax charges. The Giudices were charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, bank fraud, bankruptcy fraud, and making false statements on loan applications. Joe was also charged with failure to file his tax returns from 2004 to 2008.

Teresa, 50, and Joe – who share daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana – pleaded guilty in March 2014 and were sentenced to 15 months and 41-months in prison, respectively. The couple were able to stagger their sentences so that one parent could be home raising their daughters.

Joe began serving his sentence at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey in March 2016. Two years into his 41-month term, a judge ordered the former reality star to be deported to his native Italy upon his release. Despite filing an appeal, Joe was transferred to an immigration center upon his release in March 2018. He currently resides in the Bahamas after relocating from Italy to be closer to his children.

Upon graduating high school, Gia began studying criminal justice at Rutgers University where she is currently a senior.

Gia was inspired to take a job in immigration law because of her father’s “unjust deportation,” her rep reveals. ​Her new position has the Bravo personality “working on green card applications, interview preparation, removal defense applications, client communication, and everything in between.”

“Gia is doing legitimate casework and Kathleen [Martinez] says she is absolutely killing it!” Dominique says. “She is also dabbling in content creation for the firm’s social media. Kathleen and her team have welcomed Gia with open arms, and she is thriving in this new journey.”