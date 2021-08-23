This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

When doctors tell us to get more vitamin C, they’re not talking about this cocktail. However, whenever you need a boozy buzz, the Vitamin C Red Bull will (you guessed it!) “give you wings.” While it’s not a good idea to take this cocktail before a heart exam, it can be a fun cocktail for all you Red Bull fans.

By the way, you may be able to temper Red Bull’s effects with a dropperful of Tribe’s CBD oil. Be sure to test this CBD cocktail when you’re looking for a balance of high energy and chill.

CBD Vitamin C Red Bull Cocktail

As hinted in the intro, you shouldn’t rely on this recipe for your daily source of vitamin C. Even with the hint of orange juice, this cocktail isn’t what you’d call an “immunity booster.” Indeed, there’s some evidence that increased alcohol consumption could dampen a person’s immune response.

If you’re serious about drinking a more “healthy” drink, please don’t abandon Tribe CBD’s blog! While we love fun and classic cocktails, we also strive to share healthful beverage ideas. For instance, we’ve recently shared a super hydrating recipe for CBD cucumber juice. You could also learn how to make anti-inflammatory ginger or turmeric shots.

So, even if you’re not into these crazy CBD cocktails, we’d encourage you to take a closer look at our content. Also, if you have any ideas for healthy cocktail recipes, be sure to join our Tribe on social media.

Ingredients

2 oz orange-flavored vodka

2 oz orange juice

16 fl oz Red Bull

1 dropperful of Tribe CBD oil

Orange wedge, if desired

Directions

Place ice in a Collins glass

Pour orange vodka, OJ, and Red Bull in your glass

Top with Tribe CBD oil

Garnish with an orange wedge, if desired

Arguably, coffee is the most common beverage people mix with Tribe CBD oil. While that may seem surprising at first, it makes perfect sense the more you think about it.

Everyone loves the uplifting effects of caffeine, but many complain about the post-coffee jitters. Perhaps you’re one of the many people who has this “love-hate” relationship with caffeine. Interestingly, CBD seems to take away this problem for many coffee lovers.

Unfortunately, there’s no scientific evidence explaining how CBD and coffee work together. However, since CBD seems to have anti-anxiety properties, it may help tame caffeine’s effect on the nervous system.

So, the next time you’re brewing a cup of java, why not add a little Tribe CBD oil to the mix? This might be the beginning of your new morning routine!

