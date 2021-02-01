This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Health food trends come and go, but wheatgrass remains one of the wellness industry’s most enduring superfoods. While Indian healers have used this green for centuries, Westerners were only turned on to wheatgrass shots in the 20th century. Allegedly, these shots helped the health food guru Ann Wigmore “cure” many deadly conditions.

Although there’s not enough scientific evidence to confirm the benefits of wheatgrass, most doctors agree it’s a great source of antioxidants, chlorophyll, and vitamins. For extra healing potential, we’d also recommend adding a dropperful of our citrus-flavored CBD oil. Not only will our high-quality CBD enhance your healthy shot, it will seriously improve the taste of this bitter grass.

Tribe CBD Wheatgrass Shot Recipe

Growing wheatgrass at home isn’t as difficult as you might believe. OK, it might not be as easy as buying a bottle of wheatgrass powder, but we bet you could grow a lot of wheatgrass at home with minimal farming equipment or experience.

Indeed, all you need to successfully grow wheatgrass are the following:

Wheatgrass seeds

Coconut coir

Gardening tray

Water

Paper towel

Glass cup

First, place your wheatgrass seeds in the glass cup and fill it with water and let it sit overnight. The next day, place a thin layer of coconut coir on your gardening tray and then spread the expanded wheatgrass seeds on top. Once you have an even layer of wheatgrass seeds, cover them with your paper towel and pour water on top.

The next day, add a tiny bit of water to your paper towel and let it sit for another day. On the third day, you should remove the paper towel and check the soil’s moisture level with a toothpick. Since coconut coir does a great job retaining moisture, you’ll only need to water these seeds once or twice within a nine-day period.

After a little over a week, your wheatgrass should be ready to juice! Yes, we know this isn’t a great way to get a daily wheatgrass shot, but it’s a fun activity if you’re feeling bored. Please watch this YouTube video for a more detailed explanation of growing wheatgrass.

Ingredients

~ 1 teaspoon wheatgrass powder

2 oz purified water

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

1 ½ oz orange juice

Directions

Pour wheatgrass powder, water, and orange juice in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a shot glass

Top with Tribe CBD oil

Even with our citrus-flavored CBD oil, wheatgrass can have an abrasive taste. If you’re not into earthy flavors, you may need to mask this powder with extra ingredients like ginger, lemon, or pineapple juice. You could also look into naturally-flavored wheatgrass powders to curb this drink’s bitter aftertaste.

Of course, if you’re shopping for flavored wheatgrass powders, be sure they don’t have any harmful fillers or artificial sweeteners. After all, the point of taking wheatgrass powder is to get healthy!

