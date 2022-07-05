Model behavior! Georgina Rodriguez has proven she knows how to rock a bikini by posting several swimsuits photos on Instagram over the years.

Georgina may be known for her relationship with professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, though the model has created quite a following of her own via social media. She currently has 39 million followers on Instagram. On her account, the dancer shares photos of herself in bikinis and at the gym, as well as sweet snaps of her, Cristiano and their family.

Cristiano and Georgina have been together since 2017 and they welcomed their first child, a daughter Alana Martina, later that year. The couple then welcomed twins in April 2022, though one of the babies – a boy – tragically died shortly after.

The Portuguese soccer star shared the heartbreaking news in a statement via Instagram. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.” He added, “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Cristiano went on to thank “the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support,” writing that, “We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.” He concluded his statement with, “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

The athlete is also father to son Cristiano Jr. and twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo.

He has not revealed the identity of the mother of his eldest son. During the 2010 World Cup, Cristiano announced that he was going to become a first-time father via a Facebook post. “The mother of the baby and I have agreed, as she prefers that his identity be kept confidential, that my son remains under my exclusive guardianship,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Cristiano revealed he fathered twins using a surrogate mother in the United States in June 2017.

Georgina and Cristiano’s social media posts prove that the Argentina native has a close relationship with all of her partner’s kids, as they regularly appear in photos together.

Keep scrolling to see Georgina’s sexiest bikini looks over the years.