General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor Cremated After Death

General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor’s remains have been cremated after his death at age 37.

Wactor’s death certificate stated that his remains had been given to his mother, Scarlett Wactor, who took them with her back to South Carolina, according to TMZ. The soap star, who was best known for his role as Brando Corbin, was shot during an attempted robbery on May 25.

Wactor, who also worked as a bartender, was leaving his job a little after 3 a.m. when he found three people attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. His coworker, Anita Joy, was with Wactor when the incident occurred and gave a detailed account of what happened that night via Instagram.

Joy said that she and Wactor “cautiously” approached the men because they first believed his car was being towed. Wactor allegedly asked the thieves to leave when he was shot, unprovoked. She said that a security guard named Brandon rushed over to help, and they tied a piece of clothing around Wactor’s wound to try and staunch the bleeding while he was given CPR. However, the range at which Wactor was shot was too close and he died in Joy’s arms. Joy went on to add that Wactor was “killed senselessly by a coward.”

Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

“I was with Johnny in his last moments and I’m here to be his voice after such unimaginable events,” Joy wrote in the caption. “Johnny had this incredible ability that was truly just his genuine nature – to make anyone and everyone feel so special in his eyes. No matter how well you knew him, he treated everyone like he truly cared about you. He lit up any room – you couldn’t not smile around him. His energy was magnetic and pulled you in so effortlessly – you were safe with him.”

Wactor’s costar Carolyn Hennesy said that the set of General Hospital had been “somber” since his death.

“It was a homicide, so that lays a special ugly overlay to his particular death, and it’s been a little somber on set,” Hennesy, 61, told People in an article published on Wednesday, June 5. “I think people have processed a bit. We were dark last week, so people are processing in their own way. Also, I did not know him to the extent that I know a lot of other people. But any death, period, any death on the show, any death in my industry, I take it to heart.”