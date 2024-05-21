Matthew Perry Death Being Investigated for Who Gave Ketamine

Matthew Perry’s death continues to be under investigation as authorities are now looking into where he obtained the ketamine that was found in his system.

Law enforcement agents are trying to determine who provided the drug and under what circumstances, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that “both local police and the DEA have been looking into this matter for months, but it’s unclear where exactly investigators are in the probe.” Officials have reportedly spoken with people who have a history of drug abuse, and while they might not be the ones who provided Perry with the drug, they could potentially have information that would lead authorities to the source.

Perry was found unresponsive in the jacuzzi ​at his Pacific Palisades home on October 28, 2023. He was 54. At first, officials believed that Perry died from an “apparent drowning,” according to audio obtained by TMZ at the time, but the initial autopsy reports stated his cause of death as “deferred.” It was later determined that Perry died from “the acute effects of ketamine,” according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner on December 15, 2023. The Whole 9 Yards star had undergone ketamine infusion treatment to aid in his depression and anxiety days before his death, but officials stated that the amount of the drug found in his system ​when he died was not enough to cause his death because “ketamine’s half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less.”

Perry’s Friends costar Jennifer Aniston revealed that she had been texting with him the morning of his death and said that ​he was in great spirits.

“He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know,” Aniston, 55, told Variety in an interview published on December 11, 2023. “I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic / Getty Images

Aniston continued, “I want people to know he was really healthy and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”

Perry’s friend Athenna Crosby, who had lunch with him the day before his death, also spoke out and said that he was “100 percent sober” when he died.

“I mean, I can’t know what exactly he was thinking or feeling. I can only share my experience. And, of course, he was his own person that maybe he had said, done or thought of things the day that he passed that I might never come to know,” Crosby said in an interview with Fox News Digital published on November 2, 2023.