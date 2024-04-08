Gayle King on the 2024 CMT Awards Red Carpet! Outfit [Photos]

Gayle King Dazzles in Green on the 2024 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet! Photos of the Television Host
Gayle King sparkled when she arrived on the 2024 CMT Music Awards red carpet! The CBS Mornings host had fun outside of The Moody Center in Austin, Texas, before heading inside the venue on Sunday, April 7.
Gayle, 69, donned a shimmery electric screen pantsuit with a synched waist and paired the look with matching metallic heels. Her makeup tied the entire ensemble together as her glam included subtle green eyeshadow. As for accessories, Gayle wore a dainty necklace and dangly earrings and rings.
