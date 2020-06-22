He’s gettin’ money! G-Eazy (real name: Gerald Earl Gillum) is loaded with cash thanks to his successful music career. As a popular hip-hop artist, the “I Mean It” rapper makes a pretty penny off his chart-topping songs, and his net worth is even higher because of his songwriting and producing credits. Curious how much dough the artist is raking in? Keep reading for a breakdown below.

What Is G-Eazy’s Net Worth?

The performer has an estimated net worth of $9 to $12 million in 2020, according to Celebrity Net Worth. G-Eazy came on the scene with his mixtape The Endless Summer before gaining more acclaim with his album Must Be Nice in 2012.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

When Did He Reach New Heights in His Career?

In 2014, his album “These Things Happen” peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200. He’s continued to drop popular tracks as well as team up with some of the biggest artists. The star collaborated with Britney Spears on “Make Me” in 2016 and with A$AP Rocky and Cardi B on “No Limit” in 2017. He also worked with Kehlani on “Good Life” and was featured on “You Don’t Own Me” by Saygrace ⁠— just to name a few.

“It’s very humbling, to get that kind of recognition after working this hard for this long, to see it come together the way it has and to be recognized with that sort of certification of ‘gold’ and ‘platinum’, that’s a big deal,” G-Eazy said in an interview with Howl & Echoes after his sophomore album When It’s Dark Out went gold.

“It’s like I’ve always dreamed big, so when you dream big in that sense, I’m just getting started,” he added. “So you try and maintain that type of perspective.”

He dropped his EP Scary Nights in 2019 and another studio album is expected to arrive soon!

Which Tracks Did He Help Write?

The Oakland native used his creative touch on “Good Life,” “Make Me” and “Me, Myself & I,” as well as on “Him & I” with his ex Halsey.

Who Is He Romantically Linked to?

G-Eazy and Halsey sparked romance rumors in 2017 and they dated for more than a year before they called it quits in July 2018. Since then, he’s been spotted out with Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson following her split from Cara Delevingne.

With his do-it-yourself attitude and hustle, it’s clear he is only getting started!