Love is in the air! Ashley Benson brought her rumored new flame, G-Eazy, to her sister Shaylene’s wedding to financial advisor Adam Swerdlow on Thursday, June 18, fueling rumors the pair’s romance is heating up. The Pretty Little Liars alum and “No Limit” rapper were all smiles while attending the intimate ceremony.

The duo appeared to be in great spirits while chatting with her loved ones. They continued the celebration with a dinner party at Selanne Steak Tavern in Laguna Beach, California.

Fans have been speculating Ashley, 30, and G-Eazy (real name: Gerald Earl Gillum) are one of the hottest new couples in Hollywood ever since they were first seen locking lips in Los Angeles amid the quarantine.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

In April, the duo collaborated musically on a cover of Radiohead’s 1992 hit “Creep.” The following month, they were spotted out and about together in L.A. while enjoying some downtime over Memorial Day weekend. The duo was photographed getting into his black Ferrari after hitting up the beach in Malibu.

Ashley and the “I Mean It” lyricst, 31, seemingly confirmed their romance by holding hands while stepping out together to run some errands on June 13.

The star’s relationship with G-Eazy came on the heels of her split from girlfriend Cara Delevingne in May after two years of dating. The former flames were first seen together in 2018 after working on the flick Her Smell together.

“No one wanted it to be true,” a source exclusively told Life & Style about their breakup. “They were great together — a dynamic duo — and everyone loved having them around. That’s why this is so hard.”

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

When people called out Ashley for seemingly moving on quickly with G-Eazy, the model rushed to her ex’s defense in a statement on Instagram Stories.

“To everyone hating on [Ashley], please stop,” Cara, 27, fired back at haters. “You don’t know the truth. Only her and I do, and that’s exactly how it should be.”

Ashley’s sister, Shaylene, also took to Instagram with a message. “It’s OK if you decide to heal through music and collaborate with other artists — and if a spark happens. It’s not a crime when you’re single,” the 31-year-old wrote following their song release. “I mean a lot of people meet through working together, and if there is a connection, great! Do what you want. It’s no one’s business.”

She’s got her sibling’s support!