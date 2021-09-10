This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Bartenders primarily created the Moscow Mule to market Russian vodka in the USA. However, a recent rendition called the Mexi-Cali Mule is helping bring a few famous Mexican drinks into the States. Made with a mix of mezcal and Ancho Reyes Verde, this spicier take on the Moscow Mule is an ideal treat for folks who like extra heat.

CBD Mexi-Cali Mule Recipe

The number of products at today’s liquor stores can be disorienting, even if you’ve been at the mixing game for a while. For instance, although mezcal and Ancho Reyes Verde have been around for a while, chances are many readers have yet to try them. For those thinking about making the Mexi-Cali Mule, here are a few things you should know about these spirits.

First off, mezcal is a traditional drink that’s made from agave plants. If that sounds the same as tequila, it is! Well, to be technical, tequila is just one type of mezcal made with blue agaves. However, distillers could use any variety of agave to create a mezcal, so there are plenty of other flavors to choose from. While every mezcal has unique flavors, they usually taste smokier than tequila.

Ancho Reyes Verde is another Mexican spirit, but this liqueur uses poblano chilies rather than agave cores. As you could imagine, Ancho Reyes Verde has a spicy kick thanks to the inclusion of these peppers. However, drinkers also claim Ancho Reyes Verde has subtle earthy undertones and a hint of sweetness. Be sure to experiment with this spirit in tequila-based drinks like the margarita if you need a little spicy kick.

Ingredients

1 oz mezcal

1 oz Ancho Reyes Verde

½ oz lime juice

Ginger beer, to top

Cilantro sprigs, optional

Directions

Pour all ingredients except cilantro into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a copper mule mug

Top with crushed ice, a steel straw, and cilantro sprigs

Cilantro is an indispensable herb in many cuisines, but don’t feel bad if you can’t stand it. Indeed, if you have trouble munching on cilantro greens, it’s likely in your genes!

Recent scientific research suggests people with a specific genotype will perceive cilantro as tasting “icky.” Unsurprisingly, people who live in regions where cilantro is more popular don’t tend to have this gene. For instance, it’s far less likely you’ll be a “cilantro critic” if you were born in Central America or India. However, people born in East Asian nations like China have a far higher chance of hating cilantro.

So, the next time you throw away a cilantro garnish at a fancy restaurant, blame your DNA!

