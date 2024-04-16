And baby makes four! Fox News’ The Five cohost Jessica Tarlov gave birth to baby No. 2, a daughter named Teddy Tarlov Mckenna, with husband Brian McKenna, her cohosts announced.

The Five announced on Monday, April 15, that Jessica, 40, had welcomed Teddy on April 11. The Democratic strategist and hedge fund executive’s little girl weighed in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 21 inches long, Jessica’s cohost Dana Perino shared.

“Enjoy your time with your baby. We can’t wait to meet her and then to have you back,” Dana, 51, added.

The show also shared a few photos of the family, including one of Jessica with Teddy in the hospital and one of Teddy with her older sister, Cleo, whom the TV personality and her husband welcomed in December 2021. Another photo showed Cleo in Brian’s lap, holding her hands over her face with a shocked expression as Teddy cried in her mom’s arms. Meanwhile, Jessica and Brian smiled at the camera.

Jessica also shared the photo on X, writing, “Cleo hasn’t even seen Home Alone … having a baby sister must just have her in the ‘oh no!’ mood! We’re thrilled to add Teddy to the crew. Will be on maternity leave for next few months so to the haters and the losers, enjoy the break! I know I will with my girls.”

Jessica announced on The Five in January that she and Brian were expecting their second child. At the time, she was six and a half months pregnant.

“Having a little girl in April. I’m very excited about it,” she told her cohosts. Jeanine Pirro asked if they had told Cleo yet, and the talk show host explained, “I tried. Mostly she’s in like that kind of terrible twos, a little violent phase and I’m like, ‘You’re punching your sister,’ and she doesn’t really seem to care.”

Jessica Tarlov/X

Jessica began dating Brian, who was her next door neighbor at the time, during the COVID-19 pandemic. She announced their engagement on Fox’s Kennedy in April 2021, and they tied the knot within two weeks. The couple then welcomed Cleo at the end of the year.

Jessica admitted to Carry Media in 2022 that she was “petrified” of how getting pregnant would affect her career.

“On top of the usual concerns about doing your job well, being pregnant on TV is difficult. You’re getting bigger, feel sluggish, and just don’t feel you look your best even if you are ‘glowing,’” she explained. “That said, I was also 37 and at ‘geriatric pregnancy’ age. There wasn’t necessarily more time to wait. It’s true that there isn’t ever a good time to get pregnant – you can always find something to delay.”

However, Jessica added that she had a “positive” experience in the end.

“My coworkers were hugely excited for me – so much so that one of them revealed I was pregnant live on TV! – and I got a new contract at 36 weeks and was promoted while on maternity leave,” she said. “I know that I’m lucky to work at a family-oriented company and for women who consistently prioritize ‘mom life’ in their own lives and for those that report into them, but society is shifting in how it treats and values mothers.”

Jessica continued, “Benefits packages are getting better and companies are recognizing that moms bring valuable perspective and input to the table. Becoming a mother has opened up doors for me and though I have had an exceptionally good experience, I see the same to be true for my friends who work in a diverse set of organizations. Sure, you’re going to be strapped for time and run ragged, but that’s just the reality of being a working mom. It’s worth it!”