Flavor Flav Has a 3-Year-Old Son at the Age of 63: Get To Know All of the Rapper’s 8 Children

Congrats! Flavor Flav has reportedly become a father to his eighth child, a toddler named Jordan, according to TMZ. After taking a paternity test, the Flavor of Love star found out he is the father of a 3-year-old, whom he shares with his former manager.

The “Fight the Power” artist had a “romantic relationship” with his ex-employee Kate Gammal. The boy’s maternal grandparents told the outlet in May 2022 that Flavor Flav submitted a DNA sample that “lined up with Jordan’s.”

According to the family members, the former VH1 star is already involved in his son’s life and the parents have already filed legal documents for the boy to take Flav’s family name, “Drayton.”

Additionally, the two have implemented a custody arrangement, and the “Don’t Believe the Hype” artist has even started paying child support for baby No. 8.

Reps for Flavor Flav did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Flavor Flav has seven other children from previous relationships throughout the years. The Public Enemy member welcomed his first three children Shanique Drayton, Karren Drayton and Karla Drayton with ex-girlfriend Karen Ross. Out of all of his kids, these three have remained out of the spotlight the most and live a private life.

A few years later, the musician welcomed his daughter Da’Zyna Drayton in 1992, whom he shares with ex Angie Parker and later had Quanah Drayton and William Drayton. The offspring stars in Growing Up Hip-Hop: New York, and are often trying to not only better their father, but their relationship with him as well.

“You don’t want to be here to continue living life with us, you just care about yourself,” Da’Zyna said in a confessional while discussing her dad’s alcohol abuse.

“That’s what he’s showing us all he do, man … run from your problems,” Quanah said in an interview clip of the show. “You better face them s–t.”

Before fathering baby No. 8, Flavor Flav had his son Karma Drayton with ex-wife Liz Trujillo in 2007. The former couple was featured on VH1’s Couples Therapy in 2013 before later getting married on an unknown date. During the show, she revealed that they were dating when he landed the infamous show, Flavor of Love.

