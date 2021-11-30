A major lesson! Khloé Kardashian has been candid about her journey as a new mom throughout the years, and that includes the unexpected surprises.

“The time True pooped in the bathtub. I’ve truly never experienced that before,” the Good American cofounder, 37, revealed during an episode of Ellen DeGeneres‘ digital series Mom Confessions on Tuesday, November 30. “I didn’t know people just pooped in the tub, it’s disgusting. I don’t want to relive it, but I had to learn that on the fly.”

During the interview, the reality star noted how motherhood taught her not to have any expectations.

“Warning is no one knows what they’re doing. We all just pretend that we do,” she added. “I don’t care how many kids you have, it’s exhausting for everyone.”

Khloé, who shares her 3-year-old daughter with ex Tristan Thompson, revealed the one trait she hopes her little one won’t inherit from her.

“I am incredibly clean and organized. I like everything in its place. I’m very regimented, and I don’t want that for True, but she already has so much of that,” she shared on Tuesday. “I feel bad she has so much of that so young, but every toy has to be put back exactly where she got it from. Not from me, that’s what she does, and I always try and mess things up and tell her, ‘It’s OK to live in a mess,’ although I’m cringing inside, I don’t want her to cringe. So, she has that, I wish she didn’t.”

For the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, her favorite part of having True is “all of it.”

“I’m so in love and obsessed with my daughter and seeing life through her eyes. I wouldn’t change a thing,” she added.

Khloé has recently been vocal about how her love for True has made her consider trying to have a second child. After one fan tweeted in October that the California native should expand her family, she replied, “Hehehe. I want her to have a sibling. If it’s God’s plan.”

The former Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian host’s comment came four months after she called it quits with Tristan, 30. The twosome originally sparked romance rumors in September 2016 and went on to welcome their first child together two years later. After the athlete’s cheating scandal made headlines ahead of True’s birth, the pair stayed together. They split one year later when the Canada native was spotted kissing Jordyn Woods in February 2019.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Khloé and Tristan attempted to give their relationship another try while they were together in lockdown. In Touch confirmed that the duo decided to go their separate ways in June, less than a year since they rekindled their romance.

At the time, a source told Life & Style that plans for baby No. 2 were “off the table now.”

According to the insider, Khloé “was trying to have more children” before she and the professional basketball player split.

“It was being done via surrogacy, there were some setbacks, which she’s talked about, but everything was in place,” the source said, adding that “it just seems like it’s time to move on.”