And on her own merit, too! Felicity Huffman’s daughter Sophia Macy was accepted to Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh after reportedly retaking her SATs following her mother’s involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The 19-year-old took to Instagram to share the exciting news and revealed she will be stepping on campus next fall. According to her bio, it appears Macy has an interest in acting and will be studying in the drama department. It’s no surprise the daughter of the Desperate Housewives star, 57, and actor William H. Macy has the acting bug.

Courtesy of Sophia Macy/Instagram

Sophia’s acceptance comes almost one year after her mother was accused of paying $15,000 to boost her SAT test scores. The actress was among 15 parents who were arrested in March 2019 on conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest service fraud charges in connection to a nationwide college admissions scandal.

“My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her,” Huffman told the court before she pleaded guilty to the charges in May 2019. “This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

Huffman was sentenced that September to 14 days in federal prison, a year of supervised release, 250 hours of community service and ordered to pay a $30,000 fine.

On October 15, 2019, Felicity began her prison sentence in Dublin, California. She was released ten days later on October 25. Although she was supposed to complete her sentence on October 27, she was released early because of the BOP Program Statement 5140.36 ‘Release of Inmates Prior to a Weekend or Legal Holiday,’ the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed in a statement. One month later, she began her community service.

After Sophia’s mother was indicted, multiple sources claimed the teen retook the standardized test. In order to be a viable applicant for Carnegie Mellon, one must have an SAT score of 1450-1550. Considering the highest possible score on the new SAT is 1600, it’s safe to say Sophia is one smart cookie.

While the college admissions scandal clearly taught Sophia a valuable lesson, it also seemed to have greatly impacted the Tammy’s Always Dying star.

“Prison was a huge wake-up call” for Huffman, a source exclusively told In Touch in November 2019. “Felicity is not the same woman. This scandal ripped her life apart and made her look at who she really was as a person. She really strived to be a good parent, neighbor and an upstanding citizen. She made some huge mistakes, but she’s humbled now. It was a huge reality check.”