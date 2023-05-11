Speaking her piece! Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham slammed the Kardashian-Jenner family over their plastic surgery procedures.

Farrah, 31, shared a screenshot of a news headline via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 10, which read, “Kardashian fans think Kim now looks exactly like infamous Teen Mom star after fans say mogul ‘went too far with the surgery.’”

“I laugh at this,” the former MTV personality wrote across the snap featuring a side-by-side shot of her and Kim Kardashian’s faces. “If only the Kardashians watched @teenmom, they wouldn’t have ended up the way they did. Thank God I never went down the disempowered Kardashians way living like fashion is an identity. Authentically Farrah. I love my billions of times my face filter is used [sic]. I believe in anti-aging healthcare.”

Despite calling out the famous family, Farrah has been open about the cosmetic alterations she has received over the years. In 2010, the Teem Mom alum got a breast augmentation, telling Us Weekly the following year, “I knew I could be happier” when it came to improving her bust.

Two years later, Farrah exclusively told In Touch that she “finally [felt] gorgeous” upon undergoing a rhinoplasty and chin implant — a surgery that cost around $16,000 at the time.

“I’ve hated my nose since I was 13,” she explained. “I don’t have to hate anything on my face ever again.”

However, Farrah realized she wasn’t happy with the results from the procedure, and she had the implant removed from her chin.

“I could have done without getting a chin implant that I had to take out, that’s for sure,” she admitted to Life & Style in October 2022. “It’s definitely like dimpled up my chin. But you know, there’s things that happen and I can’t control everything.”

Aside from her upper body, Farrah has been open about undergoing butt implants over the years, sharing photos and videos of herself getting injections to her glutes via social media.

Nevertheless, she has also emphasized that natural skincare is at the top of her to-do list. In February, the reality TV personality took to her Instagram Stories to gush over a skin peel, which she noted left her face “shining.”

“I am obsessed,” Farrah said while showing off the aftermath of the skin peel. “This is the healthiest my skin has ever been.”

For the Kardashian-Jenners’ part, the whole family has been open when it comes to which cosmetic enhancements they’ve undergone. Kim, 42, revealed in July 2022 which specific surgeries she has received.

“A little bit of Botox,” the Skims founder told Allure at the time, while noting that she has had “no filler” in her cheeks or lips. “Never filled either one, ever,” Kim added. “I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips … My eyebrows are real.”