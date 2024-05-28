News anchor Erin Burnett has been with CNN since 2011, and she’s now among the network’s highest-paid journalists. But what is the Erin Burnett OutFront host’s net worth?

What Is Erin Burnett’s Net Worth?

Erin has a net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is Erin Burnett’s Salary at CNN?

Burnett reportedly earns $6 million per year as an anchor at CNN, making her the 14th highest-paid news anchor on national TV, according to The Street.

How Does Erin Burnett Earn Money?

Though she is now a leading news anchor at CNN, Erin did not start her career as a journalist. She first began as a financial analyst for Goldman Sachs’ investment banking division. However, during her time with the bank, CNN offered her a role as a writer and booker for Moneyline, starring Stuart Varney, Willow Bay and Lou Dobbs.

Erin then went on to become the vice president of Citigroup’s CitiMedia, followed by the Stocks editor and anchor at Bloomberg Television. She hosted CNBC’s Street Signs from 2005 to 2011 and coanchored Squawk on the Street during the same years.

Erin left CNBC in May 2011 to head back to CNN, where she became the host of Erin Burnett OutFront.

In addition to her news anchor programs, Erin has appeared in multiple documentaries, including City of Money & Mystery (2008), Dollars & Danger: Africa, The Final Investment Frontier (2009), Big Money in the Middle East (2010) and more. She also made a cameo as herself in the 2014 film Edge of Tomorrow.

Erin continues to host her show at CNN as of May 2024, but a source exclusively told In Touch that her and fellow anchor Anderson Cooper’s futures with the network may be in doubt.

“With new hosts like Kaitlan Collins, Abby Phillip and Laura Coates earning significantly less than their veteran counterparts, Cooper and Burnett find themselves in a precarious position,” the insider said on May 21, 2024. “Despite their substantial contributions to the network, their hefty salaries — Anderson at $12 million a year and Erin at $6 million — make them price targets for cost reduction. They are aware their days are numbered!”

Where Did Erin Burnett Go to School?

Erin first attended a private elementary and middle school called The Salisbury School in her hometown of Salisbury, Maryland, before she moved on to a college prep boarding school known as St. Andrews in Middletown, Delaware. Erin then attended Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts, where she studied political science and economics and played lacrosse and field hockey. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political economy in 1998.